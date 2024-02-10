Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after acquiring an additional 291,588,855 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335,053 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $95,669,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,597 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,981,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,076. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.79. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $56.63. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

