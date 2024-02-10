Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ LAMR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.92. 268,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,517. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.72. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $77.21 and a one year high of $112.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.76%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

