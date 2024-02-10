Boston Financial Mangement LLC Decreases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $255.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,529. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.29. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $267.12. The stock has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Illinois Tool Works

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.