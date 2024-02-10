Boston Financial Mangement LLC Cuts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 27,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 71,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 146,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 420,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,380,000 after buying an additional 53,656 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 257,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,971,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. William Blair lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.81. The company had a trading volume of 15,413,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,535,570. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $101.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $73.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.79.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

