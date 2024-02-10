Blair William & Co. IL Sells 5,249 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $53,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in International Business Machines by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $661,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in International Business Machines by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 32,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE IBM opened at $186.33 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $196.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.69. The firm has a market cap of $170.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.