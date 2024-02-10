Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 821,761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $166,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $2,128,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,543,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total value of $3,223,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,921,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,110,938.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $2,128,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,543,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,408,178 shares of company stock worth $371,005,175. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $291.93. 2,303,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,074,330. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $159.65 and a one year high of $295.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $282.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.64.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

