Blair William & Co. IL Buys 934 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,783 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in NIKE were worth $35,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.62.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $104.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

