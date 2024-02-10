Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.25% of Align Technology worth $58,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Align Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Align Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.90.

Align Technology Price Performance

ALGN stock opened at $296.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.28. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.