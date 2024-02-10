BIP Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BIP Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $740.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $702.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $745.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $620.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $580.17.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 50.78%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 77.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. TheStreet cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

