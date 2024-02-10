BIP Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BIP Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Gouws Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $167.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $230.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.32.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

