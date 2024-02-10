BIP Wealth LLC Acquires 10,172 Shares of VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC)

BIP Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC owned 3.08% of VirnetX worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VHC. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in VirnetX by 6.2% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 235,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VirnetX in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in VirnetX by 192.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 29,234 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in VirnetX in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in VirnetX in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

VirnetX Price Performance

VHC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,050. VirnetX Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.29.

VirnetX Company Profile

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.

