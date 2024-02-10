BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) Major Shareholder Dale Broadrick Purchases 36,374 Shares

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dale Broadrick purchased 36,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $50,196.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 363,419 shares in the company, valued at $501,518.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dale Broadrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Dale Broadrick sold 250 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $470.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Dale Broadrick sold 278 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $525.42.

BioRestorative Therapies Trading Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ:BRTX opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13.

Institutional Trading of BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies ( NASDAQ:BRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 12,195.10% and a negative return on equity of 117.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRTX. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioRestorative Therapies during the third quarter worth about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BioRestorative Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioRestorative Therapies by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

