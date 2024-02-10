Betterment LLC Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,391,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,275 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 0.9% of Betterment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $285,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,795,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,954,000 after buying an additional 765,160 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,682,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,867,000 after purchasing an additional 709,354 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 833.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 480,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,912,000 after purchasing an additional 428,745 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,352,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,359.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 234,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after purchasing an additional 218,318 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.25. 193,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,871. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.34. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $75.92 and a 12-month high of $99.31.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.