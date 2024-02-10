Betterment LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 572,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,224 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $14,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.48. 814,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,791. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $28.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.17.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

