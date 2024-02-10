Betterment LLC Has $791.21 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,295,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,393 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.5% of Betterment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Betterment LLC owned about 0.84% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $791,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $70.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,378,554 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $103.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.44 and its 200-day moving average is $66.95.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

