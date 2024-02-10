Betterment LLC Has $39.34 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,372,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,526 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $39,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 858.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GEM stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.28. 77,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,117. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.50. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

