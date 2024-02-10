Betterment LLC Has $29.79 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,136,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,372 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned about 0.15% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $29,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 3,771,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,404,000 after purchasing an additional 823,922 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 269,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 308,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.20. 1,353,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.61. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $30.23.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

