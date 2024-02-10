Betterment LLC Has $10.02 Million Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $10,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 132,032,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,780,399,000 after buying an additional 8,121,857 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,986,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,294,000 after acquiring an additional 399,470 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,794,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,252,000 after buying an additional 56,637 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,193,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,138,000 after acquiring an additional 528,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,756,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,752,000 after buying an additional 57,807 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VMBS remained flat at $45.47 on Friday. 1,682,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,260. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $47.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.143 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

