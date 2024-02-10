Betterment LLC Acquires 1,200 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,309,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.50. 119,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,518. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $225.04.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

