Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Shares Down 0.4%

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 93.31 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 96.60 ($1.21). Approximately 81,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 635,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97 ($1.22).

Bakkavor Group Trading Down 2.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 91.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.26. The firm has a market cap of £546.98 million, a P/E ratio of 4,741.65, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.62.

About Bakkavor Group

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the preparation and marketing of fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, dips, salads, soups, sauces, burritos, stir-fries, food-to-go products, salads, sandwiches, wraps, and bakery products.

