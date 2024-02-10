B. Riley Weighs in on SunCoke Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for SunCoke Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for SunCoke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for SunCoke Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $520.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $11.21 on Thursday. SunCoke Energy has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The company has a market cap of $938.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SXC. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,058 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 54.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,769,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,675,000 after acquiring an additional 976,760 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 636.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,046,047 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 904,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,722,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,389,000 after acquiring an additional 784,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 265.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 766,552 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 556,928 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

