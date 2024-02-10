AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Director Stanley A. Galanski Acquires 7,000 Shares

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) Director Stanley A. Galanski purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $409,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at $570,647.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

AXIS Capital stock opened at $60.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $63.21. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.91.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

