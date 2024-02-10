Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $1.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $242 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $284.90 million. Axcelis Technologies also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 1.220-1.220 EPS.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $125.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.39. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $105.28 and a 52 week high of $201.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $310.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $172.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

