Avalanche Price Tops $39.06 (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $39.06 or 0.00082600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $14.35 billion and approximately $692.81 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00027757 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00021087 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006415 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006344 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 435,504,420 coins and its circulating supply is 367,471,510 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

