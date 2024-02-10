AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Shares Gap Down to $2,842.54

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2,842.54, but opened at $2,757.00. AutoZone shares last traded at $2,787.03, with a volume of 17,632 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZO. TheStreet lowered AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,858.35.

Get AutoZone alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AutoZone

AutoZone Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,665.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,585.60.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $27.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.