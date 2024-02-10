Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 176,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $35,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Atlassian by 3.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $218.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $258.69.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.49, for a total transaction of $1,759,371.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,818,617.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $843,463.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 181,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,590,367.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.49, for a total transaction of $1,759,371.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,194 shares in the company, valued at $59,818,617.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,629 shares of company stock valued at $69,245,290 in the last 90 days. 40.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

