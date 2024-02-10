AstraZeneca PLC to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.70 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.77. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $62.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $193.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.73. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $61.70 and a 12-month high of $76.56.

Institutional Trading of AstraZeneca

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

