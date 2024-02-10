AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Plans Dividend of GBX 156

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 156 ($1.96) per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.6 %

AZN opened at GBX 9,761 ($122.36) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,700 ($121.60) and a fifty-two week high of £123.92 ($155.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of £151.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,286.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of £104.71 and a 200-day moving average of £105.91.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on AstraZeneca from £130 ($162.97) to £125 ($156.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a £125 ($156.70) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a £135 ($169.24) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £124.44 ($156.00).

Insider Buying and Selling at AstraZeneca

In other news, insider Anna Manz purchased 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £101.90 ($127.74) per share, with a total value of £49,625.30 ($62,210.48). In related news, insider Michel Demare acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of £101.70 ($127.49) per share, with a total value of £101,700 ($127,491.54). Also, insider Anna Manz acquired 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £101.90 ($127.74) per share, for a total transaction of £49,625.30 ($62,210.48). Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.