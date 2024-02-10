AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.97 on March 25th

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.965 per share on Monday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47.

AstraZeneca has a payout ratio of 19.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AstraZeneca to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $62.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $61.70 and a one year high of $76.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $438,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,335,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 667.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 96,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 84,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AZN

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.