Assembly Biosciences Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, February 12th (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, February 12th. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Monday, February 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, February 12th.

Assembly Biosciences Trading Up 3.6 %

ASMB stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $1.67. The company has a market cap of $66.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.52.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Alexander Schornstein bought 299,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $233,995.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,864,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,134,143.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,418,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 53,157 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 52.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 262,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 12.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 55,021 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 157,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.

