Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,087,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,471 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $57,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVT opened at $64.06 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $66.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.33 and its 200-day moving average is $54.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $160,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,013 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVT. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

