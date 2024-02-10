Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,422 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 19,508 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.27% of NetApp worth $43,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,383,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,552,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of NetApp by 12.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,046,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of NetApp by 184.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,208,847 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $92,356,000 after purchasing an additional 783,845 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NTAP. Northland Securities lowered shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $89.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.81. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.73 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

About NetApp

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.