Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.09% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $41,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $435.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.50. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $295.80 and a 12 month high of $448.45. The company has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.08. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.21%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $400.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.20.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

