Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Makes New $60.60 Million Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 159,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $60,601,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.46% of Domino’s Pizza at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $369,800,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,692,000 after acquiring an additional 466,069 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after acquiring an additional 306,750 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,394,000 after acquiring an additional 263,944 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,295,000 after acquiring an additional 262,373 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $401.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.00.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $425.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $439.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $412.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.38.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

