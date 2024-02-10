Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,143,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,337 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.16% of Kroger worth $51,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kroger by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $738,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 27.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 77,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 16,541 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 5.5% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

Shares of KR stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.14%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

