Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $44.30 Million Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,206,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420,212 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.12% of Kenvue worth $44,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

