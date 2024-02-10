Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys New Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 141,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,614,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,019,000 after buying an additional 165,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gartner by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,132,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,503,000 after buying an additional 60,810 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gartner by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after buying an additional 1,571,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.47, for a total value of $105,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,058.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.06, for a total transaction of $309,865.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,037.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.47, for a total value of $105,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,058.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,369 shares of company stock valued at $8,383,821. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $463.52 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.60 and a 52-week high of $471.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $451.75 and a 200 day moving average of $393.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 166.35%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

IT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

