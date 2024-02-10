Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) EVP Gregory K. Ramirez Sells 2,500 Shares

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $105,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,403.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of APAM opened at $42.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.89. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 73.84% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 458.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 716.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on APAM. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

