Ark (ARK) Price Up 6.2% Over Last Week

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001886 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. Ark has a market cap of $159.48 million and $27.53 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002182 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001436 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002903 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 178,802,646 coins and its circulating supply is 178,802,534 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.