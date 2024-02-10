Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 580,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 122,931 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.19% of Arista Networks worth $106,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANET. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Arista Networks by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Arista Networks by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET traded up $6.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $282.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,182,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,961. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.08 and a 52 week high of $284.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.57. The company has a market capitalization of $87.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.83.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 420 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total value of $111,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,534 shares of company stock valued at $43,800,343. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

