Argo Group (LON:ARGO) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of Argo Group Limited (LON:ARGO – Get Free Report) traded down 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07). 3,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 16,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.08).

Argo Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.51. The company has a market capitalization of £2.14 million, a P/E ratio of -107.14 and a beta of 0.44.

About Argo Group

Argo Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment management business. It invests in sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, distressed debt, and real estate. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Argo Group Limited is a subsidiary of Lynchwood Nominees Limited.

