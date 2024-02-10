Argent Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,054 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 3.8% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 160,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 228,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,878,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 49,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the third quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 103.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 335,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,401,000 after buying an additional 170,200 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $101.77 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Mizuho downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.