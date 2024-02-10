Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Duke Energy stock opened at $91.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.48. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $100.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.36.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.42.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

