Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 344.8% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $242.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.93. The firm has a market cap of $179.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $249.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.02%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

