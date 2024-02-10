Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,022 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 99.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $437.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $437.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.73. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $461.16. The stock has a market cap of $138.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.