Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to Issue $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th.

Apollo Global Management has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Apollo Global Management has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Apollo Global Management to earn $7.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $109.92 on Friday. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $110.23. The stock has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.10 and a 200-day moving average of $89.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APO. TD Cowen began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at $438,949,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $353,603,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $332,126,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,930,000 after buying an additional 3,829,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $217,878,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

