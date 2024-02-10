APA Co. (APA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on May 22nd

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

APA has raised its dividend by an average of 242.0% per year over the last three years. APA has a payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect APA to earn $5.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Get APA alerts:

APA Trading Down 2.0 %

APA stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. APA has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average is $38.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in APA by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in APA by 2,535.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 70.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in APA in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of APA from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APA

APA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.