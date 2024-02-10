Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Takes $48,000 Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 50.3% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $33.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $43.71.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

