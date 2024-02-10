Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 21 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $450,560,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,604,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $521,332,000 after acquiring an additional 149,115 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,334.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,123,000 after purchasing an additional 147,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,389,714,000 after purchasing an additional 54,820 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,469.88.

Shares of CMG opened at $2,638.35 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,470.05 and a one year high of $2,725.83. The company has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,326.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2,080.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,087 shares of company stock worth $12,055,688 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

