Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $522.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $487.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

